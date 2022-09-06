Derwent Valley reservoirs below half capacity and lake dries up as drought continues in Derbyshire

Despite this week’s rainfall Howden, Derwent and Ladybower reservoirs are drying up with water levels at 16.4 per cent, 31.1 per cent and 48.4 per cent respectively as of August 22.

The figures put the three reservoirs, all of which sit in the Derwent Valley, below the current Severn Trent average in terms of water storage.

Reservoir levels across the region were already down to 52 per cent last Monday, according to the water provider’s latest situation report published last Monday, compared to 76.2 per cent at the same time last year.

Another of the buildings which has emerged after water levels at Ladybower Reservoir fell dramatically

A Severn Trent spokesperson said: “As a result of preparation work throughout the year to remain resilient and protect water supplies, the Severn Trent network is in a good position.

"However, with no significant rain in the forecast and having experienced the driest July in a century, the ongoing conditions could continue to increase demand.

“We are continuing to ask people to be mindful of their water use, as small behavioural changes can add up to a big difference and would like to thank all our customers for their continued support as the warm and dry weather continues into the summer.”

Historically low rainfall has left the water levels at Ladybower Reservoir much lower than usual

The Environment Agency's National Drought Group declared a drought on August 12, affecting Derbyshire and the rest of the East Midlands as well as nine other areas across the country.

It follows the driest summer in five decades with record hot temperatures which have left bodies of water barren and fields parched.

A once full lake at Whitworth Park in Darley Dale is also believed to be among the latest to have fallen victim to the drought conditions, with recent images showing a now dry lakebed amid the landscaped grounds.

Carsington Water, another reservoir operated by Severn Trent, has almost dried up although the most recent figures show water levels at 61.6 per cent.

Shocking images show the completely dry lake at Whitworth Park in Darley Dale