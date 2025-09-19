Celebrities from the worlds of sport, TV, film and fashion are among some of the richest to hail from Derbyshire – building up multi-million pound fortunes over the course of their careers.
This is a collection of some of the county’s most talented and well-known stars – and details of how much money they have earned over the years.
1. Paul Burrell
Paul Burrell, the former butler of Princess Diana, was born and raised in Grassmoor. He attended William Rhodes Secondary School in Chesterfield before entering High Peak College in Buxton, where he studied hotel management. His net worth is estimated to be around £400,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Photo: Daniel Berehulak
2. Jason Statham
Wannabe cockney Jason Statham - who is actually from Shirebrook - has starred in the likes of The Italian Job, Snatch and Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels - as well as competing for the British National Diving team. Jason is worth an estimated £73.4 million, according to the Celebrity Net Worth website. Photo: JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images
3. John Lowe
John was awarded an MBE in the 2018 New Year Honours for services to darts and charity. The legendary darts player, hailing from Tupton, won the World Championship in three separate decades - the only player to do so.He was also the first darts player to hit a nine-dart finish on TV. His net worth is estimated to be around £750,000, according to Idol Net Worth. Photo: Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
4. Gary Cahill
Gary Cahill is from Dronfield and had a lengthy career in the Premier League - most notably winning the Champions League with Chelsea in 2012. He also won 61 caps for England, representing the Three Lions at two World Cups, and amassed a net worth of £34.5 million, according to Salary Sport. Photo: Matt McNulty/Getty Images