A Buxton bookshop that would not look out of place in Hogwarts attracts people from all over the country and has gone viral several times for its magical quality.

Scrivener’s Books and Bookbinding has been welcoming people for more than a quarter of a century and its wonky shelves and cosy reading nooks just add to its charm.

Opened by Alisair Scrivener in 1997, the store on Buxton’s High Street has been named by The Guardian as one of the top ten secondhand book stores nationally.

Former English teacher Theresa Roper was already working at Scrivener’s but last year took over the shop and became the new owner.

The 61-year-old-said: “There is something very special about Scrivener’s. You walk through the doors and it’s like time stops. We have five floors and thousands of books to look through and people can and do spend hours here.”

In recent years the bookshop has become a viral internet sensation as pictures of the photogenic store are shared around the world.

Thresa said: “We love seeing our bookshop being shared by so many people. It doesn’t look like a regular shop, it looks quirky and magical and quite Harry Potter-y and we love being unique and one of a kind.”

The book shop’s best sellers are crime and a big pull for customers are childhood books.

“People like picking up the books they read as a child, like an Enid Blyton classic or an old annual. And some travel hours to pick up a rare collectors item.”One of the more unusual titles Theresa has come across is a book from the 1700s called the Art of Tormenting which gives people tips on how to torment their servant, spouse or sibling.