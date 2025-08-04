A Bakewell woman who turned family trauma into a therapeutic journey is inviting people to join her on a special pilgrimage walk to one of architectural wonders of the Peak District later this year.

Faye Smith, a businesswoman who leads guided tours along some of Europe’s most sacred hiking routes, has teamed up Reverend Fiona Kouble to plan the event around Tideswell’s Medieval gothic masterpiece St John the Baptist Church, also known as the Cathedral of the Peak.

Timed to coincide with the national Heritage Open Days festival – this year themed around architecture – and the YHA Festival of Walking, the first Mills and Martyrs Pilgrimage, an 8.5-mile hike around Tideswell, its three ‘daughter’ churches and one ‘sister’, will take place on Saturday, September 13.

Rev Kouble said: “We were already aware of local church communities creating some outstanding long-distance self-guided pilgrimages around the county, such as the Hope and Peak Pilgrimages and the Peak Wesleyan Way, and my predecessor had asked a church member who was a keen walker to create a day pilgrimage route around the five churches in Tideswell benefice a couple of years ago: Cressbrook, Litton, Millers Dale and Wormhill.

Faye Smith qualified as a walk leader and pilgrim guide during the Pandemic.

“Our wardens were all keen but there wasn’t the resource to promote it, so when Faye joined the church fresh from walking the world-famous Camino to Santiago last autumn, we discussed the idea of doing something along the same lines, with a pilgrim passport and badge of completion. Heritage Open week seemed like the perfect time to launch our parish pilgrimage.”

While it is a result of divine inspiration, the walk promises plenty to interest non-believers and followers of other faiths too.

Faye said: “Tideswell benefice has a fascinating story connected with both the Elizabethan Padley martyrs and the tragic treatment of the Victorian Litton orphan child millworkers – some of whom are buried in the churchyard – which many say inspired Dickens’s storyline for Oliver Twist.

“I always emphasise one absolutely does not need to have any particular faith to gain the proven holistic benefits of a pilgrimage. I share a wide variety of historical, therapeutic and nature insights from buildings and trees to ancient customs. We all bring and respect our own beliefs.”

Faye Smith and Reverend Fiona Kouble are to lead a modern-day pilgrimage through the Peak District. (Photo: Contributed)

It has taken Faye many steps to arrive at that philosophical understanding since she first discovered the power of walking after a series of devastating life events including the death of her ex-husband, young daughter and father in the space of a decade.

The psychological toll led her to a residential recovery community in Kent, where an initial six-month stay turned into two years amid the pandemic.

Faye said: “It was the best thing I could have done. Alongside the psychotherapeutic trauma recovery techniques I was learning, during lockdown I discovered the healing power of long-distance walking and swimming in nature.

“The result was a whole new life purpose and business I called ‘Hope Walking’, which I launched as I moved out after a lifetime living in Sheffield to the Peak District over two years ago now.”

St John the Baptist Church in Tideswell, also known as the Cathedral of the Peak. (Photo: Anne Shelley/Derbyshire Times)

Alongside her day job in PR, Faye has since led guided pilgrimages in the World Heritage site around Canterbury Cathedral, the Pilgrim’s Way along the North Downs, and various routes across Europe while raising money for an international development charity close to her heart.

The Rev Kouble has herself spoken on BBC Radio 4 programme Woman’s Hour about bereavement, and has a passion for supporting people on their journeys through and with loss, so she and Faye will host a second special edition of the guided trek later in the year.

Rev Kouble said: “Saturday, November 1, All Saints Day, will begin a season of remembering in the benefice, with all four churches open between 10am and 4pm for a pilgrimage and day of remembering, followed by a memorial service on Sunday, November 2, for all who want to remember or to give thanks for loved ones, or simply be allowed to sit with their own grief.

“We are also aware that weekend marks the start of International Stress Awareness Week, and bereavement is said to be the most stressful thing any of us can endure.”

“Our prayer is that our varied and beautiful churches, and the journey between them will offer pilgrims the space and opportunity to engage with life, with their hopes and dreams, with their sorrows and to encounter the joy and the peace of God that passes all understanding.”

Anyone interested in joining the pilgrim party, or completing the journey in their own time, can find more details at hopewalking.co.uk.

