Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire will see another warm sunny weekend with temperatures reaching 21 degrees.

After beautiful weather last weekend, Derbyshire is set for another warm and sunny weekend.

Temperatures are set to rise to up to 21° tomorrow and no rain is expected across the county over the two days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Below is the weather forecast for Saturday and Sunday for North East Derbyshire and the Peak District – according to the Met Office.

Derbyshire will see another warm sunny weekend with temperatures reaching 21 degrees.

Chesterfield

Saturday, May 18 – Overcast changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon, with highs of 21°

Sunday, May 19 – Sunny, with highs of 20°

Dronfield

Saturday, May 18 – Overcast changing to sunny intervals by early evening, with highs of 20°

Sunday, May 19 – Sunny, with highs of 19°

Alfreton

Saturday, May 18 – Overcast changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon, with highs of 20°

Sunday, May 19 – Sunny, with highs of 19°

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matlock

Saturday, May 18 – Overcast changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime, with highs of 21°

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday, May 19 – Sunny changing to partly cloudy by nighttime, with highs of 20°

Bakewell

Saturday, May 18 – Cloudy, changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon, with highs of 20°

Sunday, May 19 – Sunny, with highs of 19°

Buxton

Saturday, May 18 – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon, with highs of 19°