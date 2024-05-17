Derbyshire weather: Full weather forecast for sunny and warm weekend – including Chesterfield, Dronfield, Alfreton, Matlock and the Peak District

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 17th May 2024, 14:03 BST
Derbyshire will see another warm sunny weekend with temperatures reaching 21 degrees.

After beautiful weather last weekend, Derbyshire is set for another warm and sunny weekend.

Temperatures are set to rise to up to 21° tomorrow and no rain is expected across the county over the two days.

Below is the weather forecast for Saturday and Sunday for North East Derbyshire and the Peak District – according to the Met Office.

Derbyshire will see another warm sunny weekend with temperatures reaching 21 degrees.
Chesterfield

Saturday, May 18 – Overcast changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon, with highs of 21°

Sunday, May 19 – Sunny, with highs of 20°

Dronfield

Saturday, May 18 – Overcast changing to sunny intervals by early evening, with highs of 20°

Sunday, May 19 – Sunny, with highs of 19°

Alfreton

Saturday, May 18 – Overcast changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon, with highs of 20°

Sunday, May 19 – Sunny, with highs of 19°

Matlock

Saturday, May 18 – Overcast changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime, with highs of 21°

Sunday, May 19 – Sunny changing to partly cloudy by nighttime, with highs of 20°

Bakewell

Saturday, May 18 – Cloudy, changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon, with highs of 20°

Sunday, May 19 – Sunny, with highs of 19°

Buxton

Saturday, May 18 – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon, with highs of 19°

Sunday, May 19 – Sunny changing to partly cloudy by nighttime, with highs of 18°

