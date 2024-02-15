Derbyshire weather: 19 astonishing photos of times when the county was hit by extreme weather

But Derbyshire is used to extreme weather, as this photo gallery shows.
Last October a major incident was declared in the county, including Chesterfield, following significant flooding caused by Storm Babet.
Hundreds of people were evacuated from their homes as flood waters reached record levels in many areas and Maureen Gilbert, 83, was found dead after she was unable to escape the rapidly rising water inside her terrace home, in Chesterfield.
Other photos in our gallery include Ladybower Dam when it was at it lowest in 1976, German prisoners of war clearing snow in the High Peak Britain's worst blizzards for 50 years and the major flash floods in June 2007.
1. Chester Street flooding
Chester Street flooding in Chesterfield in 2007. Photo: Chesterfield Library\M Thorne
2. Flash flooding
A couple rescue their belongings on Hawthorne Street in Chesterfield. People living in Tapton Terrace in Chesterfield overlooking the River Rother had to be rescued by firefighters, people waded waist-high through the water in Clowne, businesses at Chesterfield’s Ravenside retail park and on Chatsworth Road were faced with a costly mopping up job and the A617 bypass from Chesterfield to Mansfield was under 2ft of water, during the flash flooding in June 2007. Photo: BERNARD JONES
3. Flooding
Flooding at Hady Hill in Chesterfield in 2007. Photo: RKH
4. Flooding
Anne Squires with baby Arwen and rescue hero Paul Gilbert , at Tapton Terrace in Chesterfield, on June 26, 2007, when flash flooding hit the area. Photo: BERNARD JONES