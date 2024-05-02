Derbyshire voters go to the polls to elect a police commissioner and the first East Midlands Mayor

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The two Derbyshire elections are part of Local Elections taking place across England and Wales involving the election of councillors at 107 local authorities, 11 regional mayors, and 37 Police and Crime Commissioners and there will also be a Westminster By-election, in Blackpool South.

Polling stations opened at 7am and counting will begin after the polls close, at 1pm, on Thursday evening, May 2, with the first results expected after midnight on Friday, May 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The six East Midlands Combined County Authority candidates include Conservative Ben Bradley, Labour’s Claire Margaret Ward, Liberal Democrat Helen Louise Tamblyn-Saville, Independent Matt Relf, Green Party member Frank Adlington-Stringer and Reform UK’s Alan Graves.

The six candidates for the East Midlands mayoral role are, clockwise from top left, Ben Bradley, Frank Adlington-Stringer, Claire Ward, Matt Relf, Alan Graves and Helen Tamblyn-Saville.

EMCCA has brought together representatives from four agreed local authorities Derbyshire County Council, Derby City Council, Nottinghamshire County Council and Nottingham City Council after its launch this year but Leicester City and Leicestershire County councils declined to join the authority

The EMCCA devolution deal will reportedly guarantee a funding stream of £1.14bn spread over a 30-years with devolved powers around transport, housing, skills and adult education, economic development and net zero.

Councils across the East Midlands, including those in Derbyshire are not being scrapped or merged under the EMCCA devolution deal and they will still oversee many public services, but the new East Midlands Combined County Authority will deal with broader issues like transport, regeneration and employment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Current Conservative Derbyshire Police and Crime Commissioner Angelique Foster, who was elected in 2021, is standing again alongside three other candidates for the role including Reform UK’s Russell Winston Armstrong, Liberal Democrat David Martin Hancock, and Labour’s Nicolle Sibusiso Ndiweni.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derbyshire Police and Crime Commissioner election candidiates including Liberal Democrat David Hancock, top left, Conservative Angelique Foster, top right, Labour’s Nicolle Ndiweni, bottom left, and Reform UK's Russell Armstrong.

The role is regarded as a significant position in helping to set police priorities, responding to the needs of communities, setting the local policing budget and ensuring local and national priorities are suitably resourced while the Commissioner is also able to monitor performance.

The newly-elected Commissioner will be responsible for setting an annual budget, putting a five-year Police and Crime Plan together, setting the amount of council tax to be paid to the police force, setting police priorities, and providing community safety grants, publishing an annual report and ensuring value for money.

They will also be responsible for taking into account national policing challenges such as counter terrorism and cross-border policing set out in a new Strategic Policing Requirement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Priorities, outlined by Derbyshire Constabulary and the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner, include addressing domestic abuse, sexual abuse, violence against women and girls, supporting victims, addressing anti-social behaviour and serious violence, and providing safer streets and safeguarding children and youngsters.

Nationally, most eyes will be on the The West Midlands and the Tees Valley mayoral elections currently held by the Conservatives with many interested to see if they can retain their seats against Labour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Conservative Government’s popularity has reportedly fallen in national polls after it has been criticised on key issues like the economy, migration, and the NHS.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has also refused to rule out a possible General Election in July and the Tories have argued that they are righting the economy, are addressing migration with their Rwanda policy and they have been investing in the NHS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The newly-formed Reform UK party has also appeared to be taking Conservative voters from the Tories in some national polls.

Green Party members, nationally, have said they confident their candidates will hold a record number of seats in the local elections, in England, and have not ruled out cooperating with other parties during any General Election.

The Liberal Democrats, who have focused their campaigning efforts in traditional Tory areas, have said today is a chance for voters to send a message to the Government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local Election results are expected throughout Friday and over the weekend with the final, complete results expected on Sunday, May 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayoral results, including those for the East Midlands, South Yorkshire, Greater London, West Midlands, Greater Manchester and elsewhere, will be announced on Friday and Saturday, May 3 and May 4.