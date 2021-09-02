Derbyshire to welcome Afghan families 'in the near future'

The scheme will be funded by the Government with councils taking part in the scheme asked to make reception arrangements upon arrival and provide accommodation.

Derbyshire County Council and district councils will also provide a package of advice and assistance including employment, welfare benefits, housing, help to find GPs and schools, and cash support while benefit applications are being processed.

Afghan refugees are being evacuated from Kabul after the Taliban takeover. Photo by Olivier DOULIERY via Getty Images.

In Derbyshire, involvement in the scheme is dependent on a supply of suitable properties to house families.

Derbyshire County Council’s cabinet member for health and communities, Councillor Carol Hart, said: “We’re all too aware of the scenes in Afghanistan over the past few weeks, with people desperate to get out of the country.

“In Derbyshire we stand ready to do our bit to help those who helped our armed forces.

“We are working with colleagues in the district and borough councils to find suitable housing.”

As properties are identified they will be checked to ensure they meet the needs of the Afghan families.

Once this has been verified, it will then be a matter of waiting for the Home Office to allocate families to the properties before the resettlement process can begin.

The council says it would expect to be able to welcome the first family in the near future.