Derbyshire snow: Council declare 'major incident' – warning people not to travel unless 'absolutely' necessary

Derbyshire County Council has said they are currently dealing with a ‘major incident’ due to the impact of the snow across the High Peak and upper Derbyshire Dales.

The A6 was the only major route open from north to south, but this has seen several accidents and stuck lorries overnight causing further issues.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The council said they are working with partner agencies, including Derbyshire Constabulary, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, and health colleagues in order keep people safe.

Two roads that were closed, the A515 Ashbourne to Buxton road and the A624 Chapel to Glossop road are now passable with care. The advice for motorists is still to avoid traveling in High Peak and upper Derbyshire Dalesunless unless they ‘absolutely have to.’

Two roads that were closed, the A515 Ashbourne to Buxton road and the A624 Chapel to Glossop road are now passable with care, but the advice for motorists is still to avoid traveling in High Peak and upper Derbyshire Dalesunless unless they ‘absolutely have to.’

The council warned that temperatures are due to drop overnight, likely leading to icy conditions on the roads.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gritters have been on the primary roads from 1 p.m. again and 56 farmer contractors are out helping to clear roads today.

The council has also confirmed all adult community education centres in the county will remain closed until at least Monday.

Main roads which still remain closed, include:

The A6024 Holme Moss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rushup Edge - Castleton to Chapel road

Winnats Pass - Castleton to Chapel road

Perryfoot - Sparrowpit to Winnats Pass road

A57 Snake Pass

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Cat and Fiddle road, A54 and A537

A53 - Buxton to Leek road

A5004 Long Hill between Buxton and Whaley Bridge

A515 - Buxton to Ashbourne road - now passable with care

Advertisement

Advertisement

A5012 Via Gellia

A621 Owler Bar road

A623 Barmoorclough to Calver

A624 Chapel to Glossop - now passable with care

Advertisement

Advertisement

A6 north of Bakewell due to fallen trees