Images include Deborah Cavendish feeding the chickens at Chatsworth House and Alice Boardman – the only passenger using Great Longstone railway station in 1962.

Not for the squeamish are photos of British circus performer Eddie Sinclair performing his act of endurance which included a masked woman hammering a six-inch nail into his tongue!

And did you know why one of the biggest rock bands in the world visited Derbyshire in the summer of 1968?

Take a look at our gallery.

1 . Young cricketer A young child plays cricket wearing sunglasses during a county championship match in 1981 at Chesterfield. (Photo by Adrian Murrell/Allsport/Getty Images/Hulton Archive)

2 . Princess Anne Princess Anne and her first husband, British equestrian Captain Mark Phillips, both wearing quilted jackets as they attend the Chatsworth Horse Trials, held in the grounds of Chatsworth House on 15th October 1977. Anne was pregnant with her first child. (Photo by Gary Weaser/Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

3 . Odeon cinema 1943: An unusual Tudor-style Odeon cinema in Alfreton, Derbyshire. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)