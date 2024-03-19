Derbyshire retro: 21 pictures from the archives of people and places - including Chesterfield, Chatsworth, Buxton and Mick Jagger at historic hall

Take a trip back in time with this collection of interesting retro photographs from across Derbyshire.
Images include Deborah Cavendish feeding the chickens at Chatsworth House and Alice Boardman – the only passenger using Great Longstone railway station in 1962.

Not for the squeamish are photos of British circus performer Eddie Sinclair performing his act of endurance which included a masked woman hammering a six-inch nail into his tongue!

And did you know why one of the biggest rock bands in the world visited Derbyshire in the summer of 1968?

Take a look at our gallery.

1943: An unusual Tudor-style Odeon cinema in Alfreton, Derbyshire. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

1. Odeon cinema

1943: An unusual Tudor-style Odeon cinema in Alfreton, Derbyshire. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images) Photo: Keystone

April 1945: The mangold harvest being collected in a field in Derbyshire. (Photo by H. Smith/Fox Photos/Getty Images)

2. The mangold harvest

April 1945: The mangold harvest being collected in a field in Derbyshire. (Photo by H. Smith/Fox Photos/Getty Images) Photo: H. Smith

25th September 1933: The victorious German team, winners of the International Trophy at Darlington Park, Derbyshire. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)

3. The victorious German team

25th September 1933: The victorious German team, winners of the International Trophy at Darlington Park, Derbyshire. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images) Photo: Fox Photos

29th May 1936: A Derbyshire reservoir at Middleton with little water left due to drought. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)

4. Drought

29th May 1936: A Derbyshire reservoir at Middleton with little water left due to drought. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images) Photo: Fox Photos

