Images include Deborah Cavendish feeding the chickens at Chatsworth House and Alice Boardman – the only passenger using Great Longstone railway station in 1962.

Not for the squeamish are photos of British circus performer Eddie Sinclair performing his act of endurance which included a masked woman hammering a six-inch nail into his tongue!

And did you know why one of the biggest rock bands in the world visited Derbyshire in the summer of 1968?

Take a look at our gallery.

1 . Odeon cinema 1943: An unusual Tudor-style Odeon cinema in Alfreton, Derbyshire. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

2 . The mangold harvest April 1945: The mangold harvest being collected in a field in Derbyshire. (Photo by H. Smith/Fox Photos/Getty Images)

3 . The victorious German team 25th September 1933: The victorious German team, winners of the International Trophy at Darlington Park, Derbyshire. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)