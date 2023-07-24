News you can trust since 1852
Derbyshire police concerned for safety of missing teenager

Derbyshire police say they are concerned for the safety of a missing teenager – and are appealing for heling in finding him.
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 24th Jul 2023, 07:36 BST- 1 min read

Officers say they are growing increasingly concerned for the safety of the teenager missing from his home in the High Peak. Oscar was last seen in Glossop at 3pm on Friday 14 July.

The 13-year-old is 5ft 4ins tall and has short black hair. He was last seen wearing black trousers, a black jumper, a black cap, and grey Nike trainers.

Oscar has links to areas of the High Peak, including in Tintwhistle and in Greater Manchester.

Police are appealing for help in finding Oscar, who has gone missing. Photo: Derbyshire PolicePolice are appealing for help in finding Oscar, who has gone missing. Photo: Derbyshire Police
Anyone who thinks they have seen Oscar, or knows where he is, is asked to contact Derbyshire Police, quoting reference number 1160 of 14 July. You can contact officers via the police website, or by calling 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

