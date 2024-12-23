Derbyshire police appeal for help finding missing teenage girl in the High Peak

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire police have issued an appeal for help finding a teenage girl who is missing from home in the High Peak.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

15-year-old Imogen, who is missing from Chapel-en-le-Frith, was last seen at around 10.30am on Saturday 21 December.

Imogen is described as being around 5ft 8ins tall and of a slim build with very long mousey brown hair in a bun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was last seen wearing cream leggings, a white t-shirt, Burberry style print puffer jacket, white Nike air force trainers and had a small black cross body handbag.

She was last seen wearing cream leggings, a white t-shirt, Burberry style print puffer jacket, white Nike air force trainers and had a small black cross body handbag.

Anyone who has seen Imogen, or has any information on her whereabouts, is asked to contact police, using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 1038 of 21 December:

Website – Derbyshire police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.