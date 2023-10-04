Two Derbyshire firefighters will run a half marathon in full fire kit later this month – to raise funds for charities which supported their colleague after she suffered life changing injuries in a fire engine collision.

Martin McShane from Bolsover Fire Station and Thomas Bell from Bakewell Fire Station set up a GoFundMe Page to support Derbyshire Air Ambulance and the Fire Fighters Charity - as they are preparing to run the Manchester half marathon on October 15.

This comes after a tragic road accident in March when a fire engine collided with a tree in Hassop leaving the Watch Manager Alyson Hill with life-changing injuries, including the loss of her left arm.

Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance attended the incident and transported Alyson to the hospital, while the Fire Fighters Charity offered her a rehabilitation programme, which is set to start soon.

Martin McShane from Bolsover Fire Station and Thomas Bell from Bakewell Fire Station are preparing to run the Manchester half marathon in full fire kit on October 15.

Martin, 32, who joined Derbyshire Fire and Rescue in January 2021, said: “The incident not only affected Bakewell Fire Station but all firefighters across Derbyshire.

“It was a shock for everybody in the service. In our job, you think that if you're gonna get injured, it will be in the fire, not on the way back from the incident. It made us more aware that accidents can happen very quickly and we need to be even more cautious and much more aware of the dangers not only in the fire, but on the roads.”

Martin, who completed a trial six-mile run with Thomas to practice before the half Marathon, added: “You can feel the weight of the kit, but that is not a problem. The biggest thing that we're going to battle with is the heat. The fire kit is designed to keep the heat out, but it also means it traps the heat in. You end up overheating really fast.

"Alyson is very supportive of us running the half marathon. The accident in March is just one example of the countless times the Air Ambulance and Fire Fighters charity supported our service and we hope that this can continue in the future.”

Ms Hill, a watch manager at Bakewell Station, was returning from an emergency call When the fire engine crashed, trapping her.