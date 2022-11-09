Buxton Local History Society's next meeting is on Wednesday November, 16 at Trinity Church Hall on Hardwick Mount.

Vivien Holden from the group said: “This month's talk will be delivered by guest speaker Keith Blood. His topic is the Bamford Dams focusing on the lesser known ones of Derwent and Howden, and the fascinating story of 'tin town' that grew up for the many itinerant navvies and their families, who lived there during the construction of the dams.”

The society was founded in 1922 with the grand title of The Buxton Archaeological, Local and Natural History Society.

Now 100 years on the aims of the society are unchanged as they look to explore all aspects of the history of the market town of Buxton, and its surrounding areas.