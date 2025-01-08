Derbyshire County Council reopens a number of roads despite continued icy conditions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire County Council has announced that a number of roads have been reopened ths morning, Wednesday, January 8, despite the region still being in the grip of icy conditions and cold weather after snowfall.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the council’s most recent update at 8.40am, on Wednesday, January 8, it has revealed that the A57 Snake Pass, the A53 Axe Edge, Rushup Edge and Winnats Pass are all now open and they are passable with care.

The A621 Sheffield Road between Golden Gates, Baslow, and Owler Bar, which was closed earlier this morning for recovery of an HGV, is also now open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mam Nick, Edale to Rushup Edge, is, still closed, according to the council which still has crews dealing with the Peak District pass this morning.

A Scene Of Snow And Ice, Courtesy Of Ldr Jon Cooper

The council says low temperatures overnight mean that road surfaces will be very icy this morning, particularly in the Peak District and on higher ground and snow remains an issues in some places.

Its crews have been out since 2am and have gritted all primary routes throughout the county, and all primary and secondary routes were gritted yesterday afternoon and evening, on January 7.

The following roads, according to the council, remain closed due to snow: Cat and Fiddle, A537; A6024 Holme Moss; Goyts Lane, off A5004 near Buxton; Eldon Hill Road at Sparrowpit; And Rylah Hill, Palterton – closed due to ice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roads also closed due to flooding, according to the council, include: Repton Road and Willington Road (at Willington Bridge), Willington; Leathersley Lane, Scropton; Watery Lane, Scropton; Main Street, Rosliston; Frizams Lane, near Findern; Buckford Lane, between Findern and A5132; Derby Road, B5010 Risley; Heage Lane, Etwall; A515 Lichfield Road, Sudbury from junction with A50 to County Boundary; Awsworth Road, Ilkeston; And Breach Lane, Hatton.

The council is warning people to take care if they are travelling on the roads and remember never to drive into flood water or through road closure signs which are there for safety.

It is continuing to monitor the weather conditions and says it is doing its very best to keep Derbyshire moving and it will be releasing further updates.

A bright, dry day is expected today, Wednesday, January 8, but temperatures are expected to only reach as high as one degree centigrade and could fall as low as minus seven degrees by night time, according to the Met Office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council has also provided the following useful links:National Highways with the latest weather updates for the A38, A50, A628, and any other roads they maintain.

Find a grit bin if people want to help keep roads and pavements in your area free from ice.

Sign up to receive email alerts for the latest updates on snow in Derbyshire.

The council uses weather information from MeteoGroup to help to decide where and when to grit. People can check the latest weather forecast from the Met Office or from BBC weather.