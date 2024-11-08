Derbyshire County Council is due to consider shutting learning disability centres and units

Campaigners At Derbyshire County Council'S County Hall, In Matlock, In October, 2022, As They Protested Against The Council'S Previously Announced Phased Closure Of Eight Adult Care Centres

Cash-strapped Derbyshire council believes there has been a decline in demand for building-based support for adults with learning disabilities as the authority is set to consider shutting down four day centres and four residential support services.

Conservative-controlled Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet will consider proposals at a meeting on November 14 to introduce the money-saving cutbacks by potentially discontinuing four Day Opportunity Centres and four Short Break Residential Units for adults with learning disabilities and or autism.

Cabinet Member for Adult Care, Cllr Natalie Hoy, said: “We remain committed to supporting people with learning disabilities and, or who are autistic, their families and carers.

“People with learning disabilities have told us they want the same opportunities as everyone else – getting involved in their community, going out with friends, learning new skills or finding work.

“That’s why we have been developing services that help them to achieve these ambitions and these proposals would build on that but would also ensure that services are cost-effective and sustainable in the future.

“None of the young people we support have chosen to use one of the council’s day centres as part of their support, instead choosing different activities and opportunities in their communities instead.

“Carers have also told us how important planned, reliable short breaks are to them and their family so our proposals would increase capacity and include long term and contingency planning, for example by working towards independent living skills.”

The council is addressing proposals to manage a budget deficit of over £39m for the 2024/25 financial year after blaming reduced Government funding, the impact from the Covid-19 pandemic, inflation rates, higher prices for fuel, energy and materials, rising costs, meeting the cost of the national pay award and the growing demand for adults’ and children’s social care services.

It’s latest proposals follow the authority’s previously announced phased closure of eight adult day care centres in 2022 when dozens of campaigners protested outside the council’s headquarters at County Hall.

The council is now considering the discontinuation of its Day Opportunity Centres at No Limits in Chesterfield, Parkwood Centre in Alfreton, Alderbrook Centre in Chinley, and Outlook in Long Eaton, for those with learning disabilities or autism used by a total of 57 people for an average of three days per week.

It has stated discontinuing these Day Opportunity Centres would reflect the success of its Community Connectors service with continued support for people to access other day opportunities.

The council is also considering proposals to discontinue the use of its Short Break Residential Units at Victoria Street in Brimington, Petersham Centre in Long Eaton, and Newhall Bungalow in Swadlincote, and Hadfield Road in Glossop, which has not been open since 2020 due to building suitability and demand.

Derbyshire County Council currently provides Short Break services for 54 people and as part of its Short Break service redesign proposals it is looking to retain Morewood Centre, at Alfreton, for planned Short Breaks only.

A council report has argued the council’s emphasis on future planning for people with learning disabilities and or autism is being transformed to increase their independence to help them lead safe, fulfilled lives.

It adds that this transformation aims to provide opportunities to meet social care needs while connecting more people to their communities and helping them to gain valuable skills.

The council claims that its team of Community Connectors and Shared Lives carers support this process by providing more support opportunities and by helping more people to access Direct Payments allowing them greater choice and control over their support.

It has also argued that it has contracts with private providers offering a range of opportunities for support including for people with more complex needs.

The council claims that subsequent demand for traditional building-based day services has declined with only 54 people currently using the council’s four operational day centres as part of their care and support plans.

It also claims young people are opting for different opportunities in their communities and that of the 120 young people being supported to move from children’s to adult services none have chosen to use one of the council’s day centres as part of their support.

The council’s report into the proposed redesign of the services acknowledges the importance of planned, reliable short breaks to provide meaningful activities and to develop people’s independent living skills while giving carers a break.

It also recognises the need for longer-term planning to ensure carers are reassured that plans are in place if they are no longer able to look after loved ones.

Cllr Hoy added: “If these proposals were agreed, we would also fully support any of our staff who would be affected if these changes went ahead and make every effort to help them find alternative roles within the council.”

Council officer Lisa Holland told a recent Scrutiny Committee meeting that 324 people had responded to a public consultation on the proposed Learning Disability and Autism Service Redesign and the concerns that emerged included the impact of changes to services, alternative provision, the quality of alternative provision and the importance of respite to support carers.

If the proposals go ahead, the council’s report into the possible redesign of its day opportunities and short breaks states that everyone including carers will be offered a review of their care and support needs and they will be supported through any changes.