Derbyshire County Council grants honorary title to former High Peak members

The local quartet were among ten former councillors named aldermen or alderwomen during a full council meeting at County Hall on Wednesday, November 30.

Council leader Barry Lewis said: “I congratulate our new honorary aldermen and alderwomen. All ten have served the county with distinction and thoroughly deserve the honour.”

Advertisement

Elizabeth ‘Beth’ Atkins represented the division of New Mills for 16 years following her first election in 2005, for a time also serving as the main speaker for the Liberal Democrat group on the council.

Six of the new aldermen and alderwomen were present for the meeting with current civic chairman Councillor David Wilson, centre.

Another familiar name was former Anne Western, leader of the last Labour administration at county level, who was first elected to the Chapel division in 1997 and later served Barlborough and Clowne in Bolsover.

George Wharmby represented the Glossop North & Rural division from 2005 to 2013 and then Glossop & Charlesworth 2017-21, with stints as chairman of the council in 2011 and 2018.

Advertisement

Dave Wilcox was a county councillor for the Etherow division, on the borough’s north-west edge, from 1981 to 2017 and had a term as chairman in 2013.

Recipients of the title are presented with a badge of recognition and all will have their names recorded on a roll of honour.

Advertisement

While they will not have any special rights to participate in the meetings of the council or its committees, they will be invited to civic ceremonies, meetings and events and will be addressed by their courtesy title in official business.

The honourees from Derbyshire Dales were Judith Twigg, councillor for Bakewell from 1997 to 2021; and Irene Ratcliffe, who represented Wirksworth from 2005 to 2009 and then again from 2013 to 2021.

Advertisement

In Amber Valley, there was recognition for Paul Smith, who served the Alfreton and Somercotes division from 1996 to 2021 and became leader of the Labour group in 2020; and Kevin Buttery, councillor for the Horsley division from 2013 to 2021 and a former chair of the Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Authority.

Completing the list were Pat Murray who represented Midway and Hartshorne 2009-13 and then Linton 2017-21, and Linda Chilton who served Melbourne from 2013to 2021 She was appointed council chairman in 2017.

Advertisement