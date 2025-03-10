Derbyshire councils oppose Derbyshire County Council's preference for one super council under Government planned reforms

Derbyshire’s district and borough councils have clashed with the county council over Government plans to restructure Local Government which could lead to the merging of district and borough authorities under one super council with a mayor.

The Labour Government’s Local Government Reorganisation White Paper proposals include potentially setting up single, unitary authorities across England with an elected mayor in counties by merging or scrapping councils in two-tier authority areas like Derbyshire that operate county, and then district and borough councils.

Derbyshire County Council’s preference is to establish a single unitary council but the county’s eight district and borough councils and Derby City Council have set out their own alternative initial proposals to create two unitary councils to cover the county with one in the north and one in the south.

A spokesperson, on behalf of the city, district, borough and councils, said: “As local leaders we take very seriously this responsibility, and in considering the very complex issues presented by Government’s call to restructure councils we are committed to working together with the shared goal of putting our communities first.

CBC Leader Cllr Tricia Gilby

“We have explored a range of options that ensure that Derbyshire’s historic boundaries remain intact, while also creating new unitary councils of the right scale to deliver the best possible services for our communities.

“Our preferred option that meets Government criteria involves the creation of two new unitary councils based on the existing geographies of the eight district and borough councils as the key building blocks, alongside the geography of Derby City Council.”

The Government has argued that LGR plans will include elected mayors with more powers on planning and transport, and that the changes will create savings, create greater efficiency, improve public services, and support economic growth.

But critics are concerned about the loss of district and borough councils, a risk of greater Government control, the removal of local decision-making, tax increases, powers being taken away from communities and some also doubt the plans will create savings.

Pictured Is Derbyshire County Council Leader, Councillor Barry Lewis

Conservative-controlled Derbyshire County Council approved its LGR report plan at a council meeting on February 12 for the council to adopt a proactive approach while working with other councils to approve a single unitary council as its preferred option.

Council Leader Barry Lewis, who has been concerned about the timing of LGR with a county council election in May, said: “We accept that reform is happening. We can even accept it is inevitable and necessary when the time is right but we must ensure it’s done in a way that works for Derbyshire residents.”

Cllr Lewis has stated that he hopes LGR will bring value for money, better use of resources, and social service delivery that is efficient, safe and responsible.

He says he is determined to protect Derbyshire’s boundaries and he criticised MPs pushing ‘wildly different ideas’ raising concerns about carving up the county after suggestions that parts of the High Peak may go to Tameside.

The county council has said it is willing to work with district and borough councils to formally submit interim plans to the Labour Government in March with a view to submitting a full proposal in November.

Cllr Lewis also said Derbyshire currently has ten councils, including the city council, with chief executives and legal teams and over 400 councillors and he believes that is not efficient Local Government.

He has also stated he is excited about the possibilities of reorganisation for the county which he claims could save residents in excess of over £100m over the first five years, improve efficiency and drive down costs.

But the city, district and borough councils have argued its alternative plans will put communities at the heart of council changes and keep local services close to local people while also protecting the county’s historic boundaries.

Their plans include one option where Amber Valley Borough Council would be part of a northern unitary council, alongside High Peak Borough Council, Derbyshire Dales District Council, Chesterfield Borough Council, North East Derbyshire District Council, and Bolsover District Council.

And a second option, which they say has equal merit, would see the formation of a separate southern unitary council by Derby City Council, South Derbyshire District Council, and Erewash Borough Council.

They claims that in their second option the structure would remain the same, except Amber Valley Borough Council would move from the northern unitary council to join the southern unitary council instead.

The regional and city councils have argued their plans would provide an opportunity for the two new unitary councils to work in partnership and collaborate on the delivery of services ensuring the best possible value for money to local taxpayers.

They also claim these authorities would be of the appropriate size – the two councils would serve similarly sized populations of around 500,000 residents – to strike the right balance between retaining the strong local connections with communities and being financially sustainable.

Chesterfield Borough Council Leader Tricia Gilby recently told a council meeting on February 26 that by creating two new unitary authorities they would be able to work together in partnership and collaboration in terms of services.

Cllr Gilby said by having two unitary authorities in Derbyshire instead of one they would also be of appropriate sizes to maintain a strong local connection within communities and they would also be financially sustainable.

A spokesperson, on behalf of the city, district, borough and councils, said: “Our proposals also result in unitary councils of the right size and blend to engage fully and ensure our voice is heard at the East Midlands Combined County Authority and on key strategic issues close to our borders, whether that be our TransPennine and city links to Manchester and Sheffield in the north or our links to the East Midlands Freeport and Airport in the south.

“We don’t believe Derbyshire County Council’s plans for a single unitary council covering the whole of Derbyshire, excluding Derby, and serving a population of over 800,000 residents is the right approach. The organisation would be too large, and too far removed from the diverse communities that we serve.

“The county council’s plans would create a ‘doughnut effect’ around the city – leading to inefficient delivery of services and stifling economic and housing growth. It would also create significant disparity between the two unitary councils, in terms of both population and taxbase, and would therefore not meet the criteria the Government has set out.

“If Local Government must change, we want to make sure it does so in a way that keeps local services connected to the people who rely on them – creating councils which are big enough to deliver, and small enough to care.

“We have invited the Leader of Derbyshire County Council to be part of our joint discussions, but this has been declined. As the other local authorities in Derbyshire we have therefore moved quickly to draw up our own plans, which we believe clearly meet the Government’s criteria.

“To guide our final decisions, our proposals will be subject to extensive and meaningful consultation with residents, businesses, our workforces, partner public bodies, and the voluntary sector; ensuring all voices are captured and heard collectively.”

The Government’s English Devolution White Paper has given all councils in two-tier areas like Derbyshire until March 21 to submit their proposals and finalised plans will be expected to be submitted in November 2025.

Derbyshire County Council has previously stated it will work with other district and borough councils to formally submit interim plans to the Labour Government in March with a view to submitting a full proposal in November.

Cllr Lewis said: “Derbyshire County Council’s position is clear: a One Derbyshire council would best serve our residents and could save at least £126 m of taxpayers’ money over five years.

“Creating smaller unitary councils – such as dividing Derbyshire into two council areas as proposed by the district and borough councils and Derby City Council – simply wouldn’t achieve these savings.

“A single whole Derbyshire council would cut duplication – with fewer chief executives, fewer council buildings, and more efficient services – and a single tier across the whole county would make council services more streamlined and simpler for residents to understand.

“But equally importantly, Derbyshire has a strong identity and spirit that’s recognised nationally and internationally. Splitting Derbyshire into two councils breaks up our historic county and creates confusing new boundaries.

“The Government has set this process in motion, and despite concerns about a top-down directive that isn’t optional, we must get on with securing the best outcome for Derbyshire residents.

“This is a big decision that will affect generations to come, directly affecting services we all rely on – road repairs, bin collections, schools, social care, and planning decisions that shape our communities.”

A consultation process is due during spring or summer to seek the views of residents, businesses, community representations and public sector partners.

This will include specific consultation with the residents, businesses and other stakeholders in Amber Valley, to seek views on the borough’s placement in either the northern or southern unitary council.

Derbyshire currently has eight district and borough councils including Amber Valley Borough Council, Bolsover District Council, Chesterfield Borough Council, Derbyshire Dales District Council. Erewash Borough Council, High Peak Borough Council, North East Derbyshire District Council, and South Derbyshire District Council, as well as Derby City Council.

LGR plans include hopes for new mayoral elections to be in place as soon as 2026 and the first newly-changed councils could be running by 2028.

The county council has stated that parish and town councils are not affected by the Government’s plans.