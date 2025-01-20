Derbyshire council faces mass opposition to plan to scrap free car parks by introducing fees

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Derbyshire council has been faced with mass opposition to a potential plan to scrap its free car parks by introducing fees.

Derbyshire Dales District Council, following public consultation, is set to roll out a slew of car parking changes.

This includes bringing in a 30-minute to an hour of free parking for blue badge holders in the council’s town centre car parks; adopting a 30-minute free parking period in the remaining spaces on Market Place, Ashbourne; extending the four-hour limit to all-day parking at Shawcroft in Ashbourne; and bringing in a flat rate charge for Ashbourne Leisure Centre; meanwhile parking permits would either be reduced or frozen.

However, future plans, which will be decided at a later stage, involve the potential scrapping of the six free council car parks in the district by introducing a “small” charge.

The six free car parks are:

Cokayne Avenue, Ashbourne

Market Place, Cromford

Old Station Close, Rowsley

Canterbury Road, Wirksworth

The Dale, Wirksworth

Council consultation responses show 60 percent (1,160) of 1,931 respondents were opposed to the potential introduction of charges at the free car parking sites, with majority opposition in all categories of respondents: businesses, visitors, workers and residents.

The council’s survey outlined that the car parks which are currently free still have a maintenance cost which has to be subsidised by charged car parks.

Petitions have already been submitted to the council over the potential scrapping of free parking with 477 people signing a petition in Cromford, and 131 signing a petition from the Nelsons Arms pub in Middleton.

A policy which is due to be rolled out is to increase seasonal parking charges in Matlock Bath, bringing in lower charges for off-peak and higher charges for the peak tourist season – April to October.

This saw an overall majority for the proposal with 59 percent in favour (1,140) and 35 percent (677) opposing.

However, some businesses and workers did not back the plan, with 24 businesses opposing and 21 in favour, and 30 workers opposing and 16 in favour.

Meanwhile, respondents backed plans for hourly town centre car parking charges, with other areas to have a “relatively low” flat rate for long-stay parking; lower charges for underused car parks; and standalone 30 minutes of free parking for people only stopping briefly.

The council’s planned changes, due to be discussed next week – which will not yet include the future of the free car parks – would see eight car parks retain the same fees; four would change to seasonal charges; 12 would increase to hourly town centre parking; five would adopt a reduced flat rate of £2; and three car parks would increase fees by 10 percent.