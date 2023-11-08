Derbyshire chippy to the stars bags a place in final of new national fish and chip shop award
and live on Freeview channel 276
Toll Bar Fish & Chips at Stoney Middleton is among six businesses to be in the running for The Peter Hill Award, the winner of which will be announced on Thursday, November 9.
The Peter Hill Award was launched by leading UK food manufacturer, Middleton Foods, in memory of its late CEO, Peter Hill, to reflect Peter’s passion for his beloved fish and chip industry.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Harry Grafton, who runs Toll Bar Fish & Chips, said: “We’re delighted and very proud to be named as one of the finalists. A truly special award and we’re extremely grateful to receive such fantastic recognition from those in our fabulous fish and chip industry. We’d like to send our congratulations to all those celebrating success in the inaugural Peter Hill Award.”
Ryan Baker, sales manager at Middleton Foods, said: “Huge congratulations to Toll Bar Fish & Chips on being recognised in our first-ever Peter Hill Award. Peter loved the industry so much and was always keent o support and nurture new talent in the trade that he adored. The Peter Hill Awad recognises newcomers to the industry, encourages new talent, promotes quality and excellence and allows us to give something back to the trade.”
Finalists for the award, which attracted a staggering number of entries, include Angell’s Fisheries, Newark; Anstruther Fish Bar, Anstruther; Harrison’s Fish & Chip Co., Oxford; Jojo’s Van, Stafford and Oliver’s Chippy, Preston.
The winner will receive more than £10,000 worth of prizes including £1,000 worth of Middleton Foods stock, two places at the KFE School of Frying Excellence and two places on the NFF Fish Frying Course as well as two tickets to the Fish & Chip Shop of the Year Awards 2024 (with hotel accommodation and travel expenses). Each of the runners-up will win £100 worth of Middleton Foods stock.