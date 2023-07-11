Marion, the oldest lady at Burton Closes Hall Care Home in Bakewell, was the centre of attention on Monday when she reached her big day.

Claire Allen, manager of the home, said: “Marion wore a tiara, we made her Queen for the day. She was quite humbled that the King had sent her a card. She got quite emotional when she saw her family and the fact that people had made so much effort for her. We had a bit of a party, we sang to her and we had helium balloons with 100 year old on them. ”

Sandra Cooper, care home assistant practitioner, said: “Marion is a lovely lady, very dignified, very quiet. She enjoys music and watching television.”

Marion said that her secret for a long life is to be happy.

She has three children, Margaret, Elizabeth and Robert, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In her younger years, Marion enjoyed sewing and worked in a clothing factory in Bakewell which made pocketing and underwear.

She married her husband Victor in Chapel en le Frith where he had a dairy farm.

During childhood Marion went to school in New Mills.

