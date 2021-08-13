Demonstration planned as campaigners continue fight to save Buxton's Hogshaw

A demonstration will take place on Monday August, 30 and leave Hogshaw recreational ground at midday, walking across Fairfield Common, down Fairfield Road and through the centre of Buxton to the Town Hall.

Jane Tyler, one of the founders of the Friends of Hogshaw group, said: “This is a battle and one we intend to fight.

"So we will be going through town making noise and making our voices heard as we want High Peak Borough Council to listen to us that developing on Hogshaw is a terrible idea.”

Campaigner Jane Tyler is organising a demonstration with the Friends of Hogshaw to protest about the proposed development of the site.

High Peak Borough Council has allocated Hogshaw as well as land near Granby Road on the other side of the A6 as part of its local plan to meet Government housebuilding targets.

Access to both sites - delivering 675 new homes - will be served by a £2 million roundabout together with access roads at Fairfield Common.

However, crucially, Hogshaw’s two-acre recreation ground – located on the former tip – was not included in High Peak Borough Council’s 2016 Adopted Local Plan for housing development.

Hogshaw on a sunny day. Photo by Mark Cocker

But the council has since confirmed it intends to sell Hogshaw rec as part of housing plans for the area.

Jane, who lives on Hogshaw Villas Road, said: “We know people need houses but the houses that they are wanting to build will outprice the local community and by building these houses more harm will be done than good.

"The strain of the extra traffic that come with new development will be also impact on a very congested Fairfield Road and where is the infrastructure for these people? Will they be providing more dentists and doctors and schools?

"The site has been able to rewild itself. There is now a sustainable food chain which includes the rare bilberry bumblebee, herons, owls and even a roe deer have all made their homes in Hogshaw.

A roe deer spotted at Hogshaw

"A lot of people will say the Peak District is on your doorstep but those barren hills can’t offer the same habitats that are at Hogshaw and to think we might lose this wonderful nature and wildlife is a horrible thought."

Jane also says the area is prone to flooding as it is near two rivers and worries where all the water will go if there is tarmac and concrete and no trees.

The 53-year-old said: “This rec site is much used and much loved and its wrong to think it is under threat.

"I walk my dog around 5.30 every morning and there are people already on there and it stays busy all day.

Jane Tyler and friend Rebecca Sheppard doing a litter pick at Hogshaw earlier in the year

"This is part of the community and people don’t want it to be turned into houses.”

Two of the landowners at Hogshaw have already sold their parcels of land to developers says Jane who along with the friends group, is calling on the council not to sell off the community recreation ground.

She added: “So we are taking a stand with our peaceful but noisy demonstration as we want to be listened too.

"Let's make some noise - so bring your drums, shakers, bells and whistles. We will not accept this proposed development quietly.”

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. – Louise Cooper, editor.