Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new community centre is just around the corner for residents of Chinley, Buxworth and Brownside Parish Council.

But first the old building needs to be demolished.

A parish council spokesperson said: “The Car Park adjacent to the Community Centre will be closing from Thursday May, 2 to allow for the site compound to be set up and a storage container to be delivered.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Demolition for the outdated Chinley and Buxworth Community will begin next month before a new £1m venue is built.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The whole car park and area around the hard court will be closed for the duration of the project.

“We anticipate the demolition taking place in the week beginning Monday May, 13.

“Works will then be ongoing apart from a two-week shutdown scheduled over Christmas 2024.

“We hope that all work will be completed around mid-January 2025.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is expected construction work will take place Monday to Fridays 7.30am to 4pm with no excessive noise before 8am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The parish council said: “The playing field and Skatepark will remain open for the duration of the project works.

“The playground will be open for the majority of the time, however it may be necessary to close it briefly further down the line when the car park is being resurfaced.”

The existing community centre is now over 50 years old, in very poor condition and close to the end of its life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The parish council and community association have been working together to secure a new building for nearly ten years now.

Together they secured funding and pledges totalling over £1.2 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A parish council spokesperson said: “We appreciate that there will be some disruption throughout the works, particularly affecting the residents and businesses most local to the site, however we will do our best to mitigate these.

“Thank you in advance for your patience and understanding.

“We hope that the new building will be worth the inconvenience in the long term.”