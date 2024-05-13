You can discover a whole host of activities, events, and trails to get stuck into.
Get closer to nature with pond dipping experiences, step back in time at living history events, try your hand at crafts, or enjoy storytelling sessions in picturesque surroundings. And for those feeling more active, why not bring the family on a cycle ride?
Here we’ve rounded up some of the National Trust events and activities to keep the whole family busy this half-term. Start your adventure here: https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/
1. Calke Abbey
Get out in nature at Calke Abbey this half term. The children’s floral lotto game in Calke’s collection has been reproduced to form a fun family trail. Put your plant knowledge to test and see if you can match up all the flowers on your trail sheet to those hiding around the Pleasure Grounds and Stableyards. But there’s a slight twist. Each flower highlights a different emotion, which you’ll have to act out before moving on. The trail will be running between 25 May – 2 June from 9.30am until 5pm. Photo: James Dobson
2. The Children's Country House
There’s plenty to see and do at The Children’s Country House at Sudbury this May half-term.From 25 May to 2 June, join in with free craft activities across the property, listen to a tale from the Storytelling Team or take part in the ‘Garden in a Jar’ workshop, taking place on Wednesday 29 May.The Hall, Museum, Café and Gardens are all open, so why not come and have some fun with history and indulge in an ice cream or two. Photo: Annapurna Mellor
3. Hardwick Hall
Come out the play in May! From Maypole merriment to musical melodies there’s something to keep all the kids entertained whilst enjoying the warmer weather and spring blooms. Discover Elizabethan traditions weaved in with themes of nature at each exciting activity station. Or pick up a spotter sheet and go on a family adventure around the estate. Why not bring a picnic with you to enjoy throughout the day? Photo: Chris Lacey
4. Kedleston Hall
In celebration of the Derby book festival (30 May - 5 June 2024) and the anniversary of the opening of our second-hand bookshop, Kedleston will be hosting a range of free book themed activities over the summer half term (admission charges apply). Meet the children’s author Wendy Garvey or be inspired by the outdoors and make your own nature story. Photo: Chris Lacey