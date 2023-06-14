Decision on historic Buxton coaching inn becoming 13 apartments expected next month

Plans have been submitted to convert Buxton's The Artisan Quarter - formerly the White Lion - into 13 apartments.

Applicant Jon Baigent submitted the plans to High Peak Development and Control Committee and the council’s website says a decision should be made at the July, 10 meeting.

The plans, if approved, would see the former pub on Spring Gardens - which was briefly known as the Artisan Quarter - be converted into 13 homes with the main building as well as the barn and other outbuildings becoming new apartments.

The origins of the building date back to 1650 when the structure stood as a small one up one down with a vaulted cellar below.

The building became a coaching inn in the 18-19th Century, handling over four horse coaches a week.The building became known as The White Lion Inn during this period. For over 200 years the building grew in stature and size.

Speaking in a statement submitted with the application Jon Baigent said: “It’s use as a pub kept going until the early 2000’s but by then the writing was on the wall.

“Despite many failed attempts to sell as a going concern, the building eventually closed its doors for good more or less a decade ago.”

The building lay empty until six years ago when it was purchased as a derelict shell by its current owners, Jon Baigent and Lyn Broadbent.

Jon said: “Over the years we have considered various options for the building and a variety of uses.”

They even tried to make a go of part of the building as an Artisan Market, but once again this attempt at a commercial use for the building failed.

The duo say the ‘only viable future for the building is for a pure domestic use as apartments’.

The application says the conversion will be done sympathetically, keeping the sash windows and repointing the stone work.