Decision for future of New Mills Leisure Centre will be made this year
Last month the Buxton Advertiser published that a 1,100 strong petition had been launched to save New Mills Squash Court from closure.
High Peak Borough Council is considering replacing the squash court with a wellness centre which is aimed at supporting the rehabilitation of individuals with long-term illnesses.
This news angered the sporting community who feared they would lose a well used venue.
The council has pledged local views will help shape decisions on what is delivered and further engagement with residents is planned for the summer.
Councillor Damien Greenhalgh, Deputy Leader and Executive Councillor for Regeneration, Tourism and Leisure, said: “The Council remains committed to investing significant sums in improving leisure facilities across the Borough, including New Mills, at a time when many other councils are unfortunately having to reduce or even close leisure facilities due to increasing costs.
“As part of these plans, we’ve been listening to the views of specific user groups of the leisure centre in New Mills which local councillors have made strong representations to the Council on. This has resulted in a range of opinions being received and I have asked officers to continue these conversations in the coming weeks as we look to finalise the plans which will go to wider public consultation in the summer.
“No decisions have yet been made but we know how important this facility is for the physical and mental health of many residents and that’s why we’re seeking to make a range of improvements which will safeguard the long term viability of the centre.”
Between 1972 and 1988 the New Mills Community raised £75,000 via the carnival, town hall discos, dances,and New Year’s Eve event to fund part of the leisure centre.
In June officers will present proposals to the council’s executive with public consultation to take place if that report is approved.
Between June to September consultation will take place during this period and in December subject to completion of the previous steps, the executive will take a final decision on the proposals.