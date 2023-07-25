Dates announced for this year’s New Mills Festival which promises to be full of ‘quirky and entertaining’ events

Call to join the line up of this year's New Mills Festival. Pic of Bubblefest from a previous year.

This year’s festival will run from Friday September, 8 to Saturday September, 30.

Festival spokesperson Alison Johnson said: “We're hoping that New Mills Festival 2023 will have a true community feel; with local businesses, organisations, clubs and groups using the Festival period as an opportunity to share their triumphs and joys with New Mills.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We're anticipating a real mix of events; performances, displays, conversations and walks. We're looking forward to a Festival with a relaxed approach offering everyone the chance of encountering wonderful local activities and people.

“The festival is a diverse mix of walks, talks, plays and poetry, talent shows and open days, and this year more than ever there is something for everyone, young or old, arty or crafty, sports fans, music fans and academics.”

Now the festival is looking for people to help fill the line up.

Alison said: “We want to pack the fortnight with events.

“All kinds of events; musical, arty, acts, walks, talks, displays, performances, interactive, and the usual assortment of quirky, entertaining, educational and crafty events New Mills loves.

Advertisement

“As always, New Mills Festival relies on a superb mix of community spirit, local groups, organisations, individuals and enterprises to pull this out of the bag. It's up to you all to shape it and make it so it's a Festival that's both by you and for you. We need you to lead the entertainment, to showcase your business, venue, band or passion and share what's important to you with the town.

Advertisement

"We've already got some of the regular favourites booked in, can your idea fit alongside these as part of a fun packed fortnight?”

The festival organisers are here to help so whether you want to return to the festival you have an idea but have never put on a show before they can assist all groups and acts.

Full details of all the events, printable Art Trail Maps, Festival Programmes can be found on our website www.newmillsfestival.com

Advertisement