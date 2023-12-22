Date announced for New Mills Festival 2024 - and the organisers want a full programme of events

The two week arts and culture festival which takes over New Mills will be back next year and a date has already been set for the fun to start.

A date has been announced for next year's New Mills Festival. phptobmit

The festival will kick off on Friday September, 13 and run until Sunday September, 29.

Alison Johnson, media liaison for the festival, said: “We are looking forward to another fantastic wide-ranging community programme for New Mills Festival 2024.“The festival is an eclectic mix of musical, comical, food and drink, social, sporty, performing art, and downright obscure events that showcase the skills and personalities of New Mills.”

Alison says there will be no lantern procession but the festival is so much more than that.

She said the Festival is fuelled by ‘community spirit, supported by volunteers, businesses, artists, performers and creative thinkers’.

The festival started in the mid 1990’s by the head teacher at the local secondary school who wanted to bring together the many groups and organisations in the town as a celebration of community, culture and arts.

She said: “ We're a small town with a pride in our local area, our community, our local businesses and we want everyone to see what our town has on offer.

“This year, New Mills Community groups, local people, local businesses, artists, musicians and assorted others entertained us all with an eclectic range of events for all tastes and interests. In 2024 we want more.”

The festival will be open for event submissions from January and Alison says pretty much anything goes.

“Come to the first planning meeting on Tuesday January, 9 2024 at 7.30pm at Rock Mill Centre and let your ideas grow.

“There are a few groups meeting in Rock Mill Centre that evening so be careful to get the right one or you might find yourself on a steering committee or learning to embroider instead.”

The festival is currently looking for a new Co-ordinator for New Mills Festival 2024.