A date has been announced for when the Christmas special of Brassic - which stars Michelle Keegan and was filmed in New Mills - will air.

The hit Sky TV comedy shut down part of the town in early autumn to film scenes for the Christmas special.

Speaking on social media Bronagh Gallagher who plays Carol in the hit show said: “Happy Brassic Christmas.

“Our wild Christmas Special airs on Sky TV on December 21st 10pm and it is an absolute riot.”After the post received thousands of comments she added: “Thank you so much for all the love on this, far too many comments and shares to say thank you to everyone but we're so glad you're looking forward to the show.”

Filming took place on Market Street on Wednesday September, 20 after Sky brought the date forward by two days due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’.

The roads were closed between the roundabout at Market Street to the entrance to Torr Top Road.

The scene which was filmed in the High Peak started at the back of AgeUk and saw cast members walking down Sett Close and finishing at a newly built platform for a switch on Christmas lights.

Michelle Keegan, who has played Erin since the show began in said on her Iinstagram the festive special is an ‘early Christmas present’.

Glossop Police Safer Neighbourhood Team were invited to take a walk along Market Street and join in ‘the festivities’ while filming was taking place.