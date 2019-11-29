Daredevil team takes on abseil challenge for Treetops

A brave team of staff from Treetops Hospice Care and Barratt Homes has completed an 80 foot abseil to raise money for the Treetops charity.

Jess Breame, Laura McWha and Cheryl Morris, from the Treetops fund-raising team, took on the hair-raising abseil alongside Katie Gardner, Tom Haigh and Andy Hollis from Barratt Homes.

The abseil at Millers Dale Bridge in Buxton involved 70ft of free-hanging.

Millers Dale Bridge is a former railway bridge spanning the swift-moving River Wye.

The abseil is just one of many ways the staff have been raising money as part of the Treetops accumulator challenge which has been running throughout October and November.

Teams must raise as much money as they can from a £50 seed fund.

Treetops, based in Risley, provides emotional support and nursing care for adults with life limiting conditions, and those who’ve been bereaved, and their families, living in Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

Laura McWha, Treetops corporate partnership fundraiser, said: “We all had a great day abseiling for the hospice and the rain only added to

excitement of the challenge.

“We were delighted to be joined by corporate supporters from Barratt Homes on the day who braved the abseil with us and helped beat our fundraising target.

“We can’t wait to find out the grand total.”

The team hope to raise more than £1,000 for Treetops whose services include support and information,wellbeing space, hospice at home nurses and therapeutic services including counselling, art therapy and complementary therapy.