Cyclists saddle up for 180 mile charity ride in honour of fallen police officers
Cyclists are taking part in a 180-mile charity ride in honour of police officers who have died in the line of duty.
The East Midlands chapter, which includes 38 cyclists and their support team, is riding 180 miles to Staffordshire in remembrance of police officers and staff who have died in service.
The tour, which takes place annually, raises funds for Care of Police Survivors (COPS) and culminates in officers from around the country coming together for a memorial service at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire.
Malcolm Shakespeare, a trainer for Derbyshire Constabulary and secretary for the Police Unity Tour, said: “We remember those from the police family who lost their life while on duty. It’s a challenging and emotional journey but something very important as we support those left behind.
“It truly is an experience and one that is so hard to define.”
Officers and staff from the Police and Fire Joint HQ in Ripley lined the roads to welcome the cyclists as they arrived, and a short service took place in the remembrance garden, led by Lead Chaplain Ami-Adessa Lindo.
Ami-Adessa Lindo said: “It was a pleasure to give a warm Derbyshire welcome to the East Midlands IX Chapter Unity Tour, who cycle from force to force every year to raise money for the Care of Police Survivors Charity.
“COPS provides ongoing support to bereaved loved ones of fallen police officers who have passed away whilst on duty. The support COPS offers families in their time of need is outstanding, and the Unity Tour itself is a very moving event.”