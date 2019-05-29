Curtain rises at High Peak theatre after stunning makeover

The stunning refurbishment of New Mills Art Theatre - complete with seats from the West End’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane - has been completed.

Volunteers gave up over 1,800 hours of their time - while 100 rolls of wallpaper and 80 litres of paint were used to finish the £46,000 revamp.

The beautiful new auditorium has also been fitted with 360 square metres of new carpet complete with the art theatre logo, 260 square metres of new safety flooring, new skirting and dado rails and a new heating system.

New Mills Art Theatre was one of three chosen venues to be gifted with the iconic golden seats from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Theatre Royal.

The directors of New Mills Art Theatre took on the project to celebrate the installation of the new seats and 60 years of managing and wholly funding the building.

Beverley Eaves, director of New Mills Art Theatre, said: “It puts a whole new outlook on getting bums on seats.

“It’s all about teamwork and making the theatre accessible to a future generation for another 60 years.

“The theatre is loved and run entirely by volunteers - this kind of asset delivers high public worth and deserves to be supported wherever and how ever possible.”

The first theatre to be built on the site was the New Mills Hippodrome - which opened in June 1911.

It closed in April 1921 and reopened in August 1921 as the Art Picture Playhouse.

Today New Mills Art Theatre continues to promote a variety of programmes serving local community groups and semi-professional acts.

The theatre provides a public service at no cost to the public purse.

Next month it will be hosting the High Peak Independent Film Festival between June 12-16 and the musical You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown by Bowden Theatre Works in association with New Mills Amateur Operatic & Dramatic Society (AODS )between June 21-23.

Also included in a programme of events throughout the year are clairvoyant David Holt, Freedom! - a George Michael tribute concert and Pinked Floyd – a Pink Floyd tribute act.

There will be a week’s run of performances by New Mills AODS with musical The Sound of Music and a one-night performance from comedian and actor Dave Spikey.

The 2020 pantomime will be Hansel & Gretel - performed by Friends of the Art Theatre - see facebook @newmillstheatre for more details.

You can help New Mills Art Theatre by being a Theatre Supporter and/or a member of New Mills AODS.

Look out for their Sponsor a Seat initiative which will offer the public a chance to name a seat by way of support.