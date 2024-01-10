Discover Buxton is launching a new immersive heritage tour at a house which has been restored to its original Victorian splendour.

The history company which offers tours of the town has now partnered with Glenn Lester on Park Road in Buxton to give a new interactive experience.

Glenn and his partner moved to Buxton three years ago and have painstakingly restored the house to its original Victorian splendour.

Founder of Discover Buxton, Netta Christie, said: “As soon as I saw the house, I just knew that we had to stage a performance there.

“The dining room and the parlour are large enough to seat twenty people and, with oil lamps and a roaring fire, it is quite easy to think that you are back in the 19th Century.”

On Saturday January 13, and 27 and on February, 3 Discover Buxton will present a new immersive heritage experience, the latest in their series entitled ‘A Victorian Conversation’, which has previously featured architect, Robert Rippon Duke, and landscape gardener, Edward Milner.

Netta said: “This time we invite our guests to journey back to early 1876 and eavesdrop on a conversation between the eminent Buxton physician, Dr Robertson, and his housekeeper, Agnes, as they discuss the state of the town following the arrival of the railways over a decade earlier, consider its place as a leading medical health resort and look to its future as a place of leisure”.

Guests will be met at the door by the present owners, dressed for the occasion as butlers of the household, and escorted into the elegant and beautiful dining room.

After being served tea and crumpets they will be ushered into the parlour, where they will meet Dr Robertson.

As a senior magistrate, guidebook author, director of the Buxton Improvement Company, senior physician at the Devonshire Hospital and chairman of the Buxton Bath Charity, Dr Robertson was one of the leading figures in the town in mid-to-late-19th Century.

Netta said: “The history of Buxton is full of fascinating characters, many of which we bring to life during our guided tours and events, and we are excited to present this new experience.”

Guests are welcome to dress in Victorian attire, although modern dress is acceptable.

Tickets £20, via discoverbuxton.co.uk or 07530457755.