News you can trust since 1852
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Crowds flock to Hayfield Flower Festival

Crowds flock to Hayfield Flower Festival
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 11th Jul 2023, 08:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 08:51 BST

A small crowd met outside St John’s Methodist Church in Hayfield for the opening of this year’s flower festival. Led by the Rev Keith Sandow and accompanied by Thornsett Band, a short service was held beside the adjoining well dressing, which depicted “The Great Fire of London”.

The Grade II listed chapel provided an impressive and appropriate setting for the magnificent display on this years theme of “Poetry”.

It seems that everyone has a favourite poem and most of the better known ones were represented as well as some surprising newer ones. For example, in the former category were “The Night Mail”, “My love is like a red red rose” and “The owl and the pussy cat”. Less well known but moving poems depicted were “The Tale of the Whale”, “Reflections” and “The glory of the garden”. Each exhibit was skilfully constructed with remarkable imagination in the difficult medium of floral blooms. Overall they formed an impressive display for which our many untrained volunteers can be justifiably proud.

One of the many impressive displays. Submitted photo by Colin SmithOne of the many impressive displays. Submitted photo by Colin Smith
One of the many impressive displays. Submitted photo by Colin Smith
Most Popular

They certainly impressed the visitors too who came from far and wide to view the floral interpretations during the week. The refreshments also impressed as most were home made by church members and friends. In fact towards the end of the week more cake had to be baked or sent out for from local shops.

The festival closed on Sunday 9th July at 6 pm with a Songs of Praise service on the theme of “God's Beautiful creation” led by Local preacher Dianne Farrow with accompanying music by musician Ann Mayo.

Related topics:St John'sGrade II