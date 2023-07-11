A small crowd met outside St John’s Methodist Church in Hayfield for the opening of this year’s flower festival. Led by the Rev Keith Sandow and accompanied by Thornsett Band, a short service was held beside the adjoining well dressing, which depicted “The Great Fire of London”.

The Grade II listed chapel provided an impressive and appropriate setting for the magnificent display on this years theme of “Poetry”.

It seems that everyone has a favourite poem and most of the better known ones were represented as well as some surprising newer ones. For example, in the former category were “The Night Mail”, “My love is like a red red rose” and “The owl and the pussy cat”. Less well known but moving poems depicted were “The Tale of the Whale”, “Reflections” and “The glory of the garden”. Each exhibit was skilfully constructed with remarkable imagination in the difficult medium of floral blooms. Overall they formed an impressive display for which our many untrained volunteers can be justifiably proud.

One of the many impressive displays. Submitted photo by Colin Smith

They certainly impressed the visitors too who came from far and wide to view the floral interpretations during the week. The refreshments also impressed as most were home made by church members and friends. In fact towards the end of the week more cake had to be baked or sent out for from local shops.