Crowdfunder smashes target for new bin in Peak District beauty spot - after authority removed it

In Hayfield the rubbish at Bowden Bridge was removed by the Peak District National Park Authority and the public have been raising funds to install a new bin.

Mike Greensmith, behind the idea for a new bin named Binnie the Pooh, said: “We have gone beyond our target with the crowdfunder.

“We are continuing to chip away at Peak Park who last week said they are willing to ‘consider’ our proposals, but we just want the bins back.

Mike Greensmith is crowdfunding to reinstate a bin at Bowden Bridge and the donations have now reached £1,100. Photo submitted

“I don't think they realise how angry people are about this.

“All I'm trying to do is my humble best on this one.

“And I'm only continuing with this as it is such a beyond dumb decision to remove the bins. In fact, I have yet to meet a single person who thinks it was a great decision to remove the bins.”

The crowdfunder target was £1,000 but more than £1,100 has now been raised.

The bin has been sourced, as have the graphics, wrapping and bin cleaning.

The residents are now looking for quotes for insurance and waste disposal for up to five years for Binnie.

Mike said: “Once we can sort all the above, it looks like people power has worked.”

A spokesman for the Peak District National Park Authority said: “The authority believes it is the responsibility of individuals to take home personal items of litter which they have brought into the Peak District, and the vast majority of our millions of visitors do so.

“Across our network of car parks and other facilities it costs the authority in the region of £40,000 a year to undertake litter picking and collection.

“Where public bins have been removed and visitors encouraged to take their rubbish home, the impact of litter has not been considered to be excessive and ranger patrols continue to undertake incidental visits and litter picks.”