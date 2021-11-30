Couple stuck in car in snow for more than 20 hours near Longnor

Derby Mountain Rescue was called to help a young couple who had been stuck in their car in the snow for more than 20 hours near Longnor. Stock image

Staffordshire Police called Derby Mountain Rescue Team to help them recovering motorists stuck in the snow on Sunday.

An 18-year-old male and 19-year-old female, visiting the Peak District from Keele, had called the police after being stuck in their car in snow for more than 20 hours.

They had been advised to make their way on foot to Longnor, but had returned to their car due to the poor weather.

Their vehicle was located by the team, and subsequently the couple were found holed up at a nearby, empty, farmhouse. After some discussions with the police they were taken to Leek Police station for shelter, but due to other priorities (for the police) the couple agreed to stay at a nearby hotel.

On the way to the incident, a motorcyclist was lent an emergency shelter, to be collected upon the team’s return. They were subsequently collected and the shelter returned.

The team also came across a car that had crashed on icy roads, the driver was okay and the police were notified of the need for the vehicle to be towed.