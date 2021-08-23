Council approve retrospective application for car showroom in Chapel-en-le-Frith

The application was lodged by Mason Farmery who wanted permission to change an industrial unit into a car showroom on Market Street.

However, the applicant had already made the change back in November 2020 – without council approval.

Many of the councillors spoke out about the proposed footpath and right of access which appears on both the Chapel-en-le-Frith and High Peak Borough Neighbourhood Plan and passes through the site.

Councillors have approved a retrospective application for a new car showroom in Chapel-en-le-Frith.

Councillor Stewart Young said: “I just want to check the council has enough teeth to enforce it and we are covering our backside in future when we look to join up all the cycle paths and footpaths.

"This path is a way down to the tramways, the allotments and is very much used by the community and I would hate to see a gate put up stopping people’s right of way.”

Ben Haywood – Head of Development Services for High Peak Borough Council said the footpath fell out of the area of development and should the applicant be operating there then enforcement would need to look into the matter.

The application had already been deferred from June as councillors looked at the impact of water in the area but as its primary use would be car sales not car washing and neither Severn Trent or the Environment Agency raised any concerns, the matter was back before the board.

One concerned resident Russell Smith addressed councillors at the development and control meeting which took place on Monday August, 16 at The Octagon.

He said he was concerned whether cars could be safely moved around the forecourt when there was a terrible line of sight and blind spots too on the junction of Market Street and Sheffield Road.

He said: “There is now an intensified use of the building and there has been no focus on the residents who live in the area.”

He pleaded with the council to stop the change of use and think how they would feel if this was on their doorstep.

His pleas however, were not enough to change councillors votes and the site was approved by a majority vote of six councillors with three against and one abstention.