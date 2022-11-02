Nearly nine in 10 households in High Peak have at least one working-age adult in employment, new figures show

Last year saw the first national rise in the number of working-age households without an employed adult since 2010, before rising food and energy prices led to soaring inflation this year.

The Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) said the rise in workless households is "seriously concerning", especially during the rising cost of living.

Office for National Statistics figures show 28,069 High Peak households containing one or more occupants aged between 16 and 64 had at least one person in employment in 2021.

It meant 87.8 per cent of households were classed as either working – where all working-age adults are in employment – or mixed, with at least one working and one workless adult – up from 81 per cent the year before.

Rachel Statham, associate director for work and welfare state at the IPPR, said: "It’s seriously concerning to see a rise in workless households as our cost-of-living crisis deepens this winter, and it’s clear that urgent action is needed to keep people in the workforce as living costs soar."

Ms Statham also highlighted the high rate of sickness and ill health as a reason for the uptick in worklessness.

Across the UK, 34 per cent of workless households said they did not work because of sickness or disability.

A further 19 per cent said it was because they had retired early, while 11 per cent were out of work due to being unemployed.

"We need to see urgent action from our new Government to drive down waiting lists, improve access to employability services for people struggling with health problems, and strengthen social security for those who are unable to work due to ill health or disability, or this trend will result in significant social and economic costs over the long term," Ms Statham added.

The Department for Work and Pensions said it has supported 1.3 million people with disabilities into work in the last five years.