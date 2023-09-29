Emergency services on the scene after Kellie Poole dies while swimming in the River Goyt as a part of a cold water therapy session. Photo Dave Atkins

Kellie Poole, a 39-year-old from Manchester, travelled to Buxworth with friends to take part in a cold water session in the River Goyt at Whaley Bridge in April 2022.

After entering the water she got into difficulty, collapsed and was given CPR at the side of the river but sadly died at the scene.Kellie was taking part in a session run by Kevin O’Neill from Breatholution, a company which takes people into open water to help them improve their mental health and boost the body’s vascular system, when the incident happened.The inquest into her death was led by Peter Nieto at Chesterfield Coroner’s Court this week who heard Kellie fell into the river after complaining of a headache.It is reported the coroner had heard cold water immersion activities are unregulated, with no legal requirement for written risk assessments or waiver forms, but organiser Kevin O'Neill had verbally asked Ms Poole whether she had any existing health conditions.

Speaking at the inquest, the BBC reported Mr O'Neill said he ‘wholeheartedly agreed’ there is not enough regulation for cold water therapy.

Mr Nieto, senior coroner for Derby and Derbyshire, said this lack of oversight was a ‘concern’, and that he would issue a prevention of future deaths report.

It is reported Mr Neito said Kellie had an ‘undiagnosed and in fact completely unknown cardiac condition’.

He said he saw no reason why cold water immersion should not have proceeded’.

While giving his conclusion Mr Nieto said Kellie died due to ‘sudden cardiac arrhythmia triggered by immersion in cold water which likely became unsurvivable due to an undiagnosed, pre-existing heart condition’.

It was noted that cold water triggered her heart to go out of rhythm, which then led her to go into sudden cardiac death and that it is likely that the heart condition prevented recovery.

Speaking at the time of her death Group Manager Lee Williams from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Derbyshire has numerous open water sites. They all have hidden dangers.