Coronation Street star delights fans by visiting food festival in Peak District town

Daniel, best known for his role as Weatherfield’s deacon Billy Mayhew, was among thousands who braved the unseasonable spring weather to enjoy the foodie treats on offer.

Festival organiser Paul Morgans said: “I spotted Billy in the crowd on Saturday afternoon and just had to grab a picture. He was really friendly and was happy to pose for selfies with Coronation Street fans.”

Other notable people who turned up over the weekend included Lady Edward Manners from nearby Haddon Hall and Derbyshire Dales MP Sarah Dines.

Nearly 100 traders selling an array of artisan foods and drink attended the festival which has been held around the beautiful Peak District town for the past 14 years (except for a break during the Covid 19 crisis). There was everything from homemade pies, local cheese and finely crafted chocolate to pancakes, pizzas and Prosecco – and Bakewell puddings of course!

Former town mayor Mr Morgans said: “It was great to welcome traders from all over Derbyshire and beyond to Bakewell. In spite of it being freezing cold and the torrential rain on Sunday there was a fantastic atmosphere in the town.

"If any other celebrities fancy coming to our next festival, they will be more than welcome.”

1 . Wrapped up Crowds braved unseasonably cold weather and torrential rain to support the two-day food festival. Photo: Paul Morgans Photo Sales

2 . Star spotting Daniel Brocklebank, best known as Billy Mayhew from Coronation Street, posed for photos and chatted to fans at Bakewell Food Festival on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Paul Morgans Photo Sales

3 . Tasty fare Harry Brown tries the pulled pork at Bakewell Food Festival. Photo: Jason Chadwick Photo Sales