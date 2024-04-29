Coronation Street star delights fans by visiting food festival in Peak District town

Coronation Street actor Daniel Brocklebank took time out from the cobbles to enjoy the delights of Bakewell Food Festival.
By Gay Bolton
Published 29th Apr 2024, 13:32 BST

Daniel, best known for his role as Weatherfield’s deacon Billy Mayhew, was among thousands who braved the unseasonable spring weather to enjoy the foodie treats on offer.

Festival organiser Paul Morgans said: “I spotted Billy in the crowd on Saturday afternoon and just had to grab a picture. He was really friendly and was happy to pose for selfies with Coronation Street fans.”

Other notable people who turned up over the weekend included Lady Edward Manners from nearby Haddon Hall and Derbyshire Dales MP Sarah Dines.

Nearly 100 traders selling an array of artisan foods and drink attended the festival which has been held around the beautiful Peak District town for the past 14 years (except for a break during the Covid 19 crisis). There was everything from homemade pies, local cheese and finely crafted chocolate to pancakes, pizzas and Prosecco – and Bakewell puddings of course!

Former town mayor Mr Morgans said: “It was great to welcome traders from all over Derbyshire and beyond to Bakewell. In spite of it being freezing cold and the torrential rain on Sunday there was a fantastic atmosphere in the town.

"If any other celebrities fancy coming to our next festival, they will be more than welcome.”

Crowds braved unseasonably cold weather and torrential rain to support the two-day food festival.

1. Wrapped up

Crowds braved unseasonably cold weather and torrential rain to support the two-day food festival. Photo: Paul Morgans

Photo Sales
Daniel Brocklebank, best known as Billy Mayhew from Coronation Street, posed for photos and chatted to fans at Bakewell Food Festival on Saturday afternoon.

2. Star spotting

Daniel Brocklebank, best known as Billy Mayhew from Coronation Street, posed for photos and chatted to fans at Bakewell Food Festival on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Paul Morgans

Photo Sales
Harry Brown tries the pulled pork at Bakewell Food Festival.

3. Tasty fare

Harry Brown tries the pulled pork at Bakewell Food Festival. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
A vendor selling sizzling sausages was among the nearly 100 traders who supported the festival.

4. Sizzling fare

A vendor selling sizzling sausages was among the nearly 100 traders who supported the festival. Photo: Paul Morgans

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Peak DistrictSarah DinesDerbyshire DalesBakewellHaddon Hall