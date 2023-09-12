Buxton police thank those who took part in the cops vs kids football match in Fairfield.

The event took place on Friday September, 8 and saw the local policing team take on the youngsters of Fairfield.

A spokesperson for Buxton Police Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “We would like to praise all those who participated in the cops vs kids match.

“Big well done Callum who officers chose as player of the match, he showed up in his England kit and definitely looked the part.

The cops v kids football match in Fairfield. Photo submitted

“At four-years-old officers were nervous he might not be able to hold his own against some of the older kids but they were wrong.

“There was no stopping him and playing with the older kids certainly didn't phase him.”

The police said the event was to show the children of the local community their human side, so they see past the uniform and know that they can be trusted and are there to help.

The friendly football match took place on the park at Bench Road in Fairfield and due to the warm weather last week was cut short to only an hour of playing time but everyone still had fun.

The spokesperson added: “It was a great turn out - even the Red Arrows made an appearance over the field.

“Thankyou to all the players who included and respected each other.

“We look forward to seeing you all at the next one.”

Details of the next match will be posted on the Buxton Police Safer Neighbourhood Team Facebook page.