A developer wants to build 15 new homes in Harpur Hill - on land that was earmarked for a community centre and creche.

The junction of Burlow Road and Heathfield Nook where plans for 15 new houses have been submitted. Photo Jason Chadwick

Plans have been submitted to High Peak Borough Council to build 15 news homes but the proposals have been met with objections by residents.

Barratt Homes Manchester Ltd wants to build the new homes on land At Burlow Road And Heathfield Nook Road.

Back in 2014 planning permission was granted for 275 dwellings split over two sites.

As part of the outline application a portion of the site was allocated for a community centre and creche.

Speaking in a statement submitted with the application, Barratt Homes said: “Following two marketing campaigns, attempts to find a third party contractor to construct the community centre and creche has been unsuccessful therefore this application seeks to redesign this area to dwellings.”

Barratt say if the plans are approved the new dwellings would follow the same form in terms of character and materials to ensure there is ‘no deviation in the street scene’.

The developer is looking to build 10 two-bedroomed homes, three three-bedroomed homes and two four-bedroomed houses.

However, these plans have been met with objections from residents.

Public comments regarding the application have been left on the council’s website.

One said: “Whilst I appreciate the sale of the proposed community centre never attracted a buyer, I feel if these 15 new homes are permitted the area has lost its chance of gaining community benefits like a park for the local children to play on.

“Originally there were going to be changing rooms for the users of the football field to use and again the building of these homes would only harm this further.

“Please consider how this area can be used to improve the area for the local people and children rather than just adding another house.”

Another said: “I object to building houses on the stated plot, the site was supposed to be allocated for communal use ,as far as I am aware there has been no advantage or money spent from the sale of the property to benefit the residents of the area.”