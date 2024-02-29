Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Building contractors Tilbury Douglas have completed the handover of the temporary ‘Majors’ Department which will eventually become the Same Day Emergency Care Centre. The Majors Department provides care for patients with severe illness or injury.

This follows the recent completion of the new Rapid Assessment Unit in the live campus in December 2023.

Karen James OBE, Chief Executive of Stockport NHS Foundation Trust said: “It is excellent to see another key stage completed in the build of our new emergency and urgent care campus. “The Rapid Assessment Unit is already open, and a new Clinical Decision Unit will follow later in the year, all of which will all help us to provide enhanced care to meet the needs of local people.”

Members of Stepping Hill staff together with Tilbury Douglas in a room in the new Majors dept. Photo submitted

Martin Horne, Regional Director of the North West at Tilbury Douglas said: “This is another impressive success for the team and an example of how estates and construction partners should collaborate and communicate.“The team will continue to embrace the ethos and goals of the trust in future phases, to ensure all patients achieve a seamless journey through their hospital experience.”

The scheme comprises a full-scale remodelling of the existing Emergency Department at the hospital with approximately 2,600sqm of internal refurbishment, along with a remodelling of the existing ambulance drop-off.

There will be new assessment, treatment and consultation areas for several key emergency and urgent care services including the children’s emergency department, mental health, and medical same day emergency care.

The project also includes 1,300 sqm of new build development, with 375 sqm of new non-clinical staff accommodation at first floor level.

Outside the new completed area of Stepping Hill Hospital. Photo submitted

Once completed, the campus will help to enhance emergency and urgent care for the local population of Stockport, as well as residents in High Peak and Cheshire East, where patients, their families and carers will receive high quality care.

Robert Largan MP for the High Peak added: “I am very pleased that construction is continuing to progress at Stepping Hill Hospital, providing High Peak residents with better access to high quality NHS healthcare.