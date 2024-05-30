Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Concerns about the Devonshire Dome’s future is growing as the University of Derby is looking for a ‘more suitable venue’.

Buxton Civic Association has spoken out its concerns about the future of the Grade II listed Devonshire Dome after the University of Derby (UoD), which is based out of the venue - said it was looking for space which better suits their needs.

In four years’ time, in May 2028 the university will be free of all restrictions placed on it by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, formerly the Heritage Lottery Fund, in return for the millions of pounds of public money it received towards the creation of its Buxton campus in the former Devonshire Royal Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Buxton Civic Association (BCA), which was formed to protect the town’s heritage, is calling on all the public bodies involved to get involved in planning for the next stage in the life of the building, which was created in 1779 as a stable for the Duke of Devonshire’s horses and then became a hospital during the First World War.

Concerns about the Devonshire Dome’s future is growing as the University of Derby is looking for a ‘more suitable venue’.

A BCA spokesperson said: “Millions of pounds of public money has been spent on renovating this wonderful building, and it needs to find a new use which also offers meaningful public access.

“Even after the current Lottery Fund restrictions expire, the University should ensure that any deal they strike with a new owner must ensure that.”

The Dome will remain in use as the Buxton and Leek College base, but this will only continue until a new role, and possibly a new owner, can be found for the Dome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dome re-opened in 2006 and its future seemed assured, but the university withdrew all of its Higher Education operations in 2022 because of falling student numbers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The East Midlands Heritage Lottery Fund spokesperson said: “We remain in contact with the University to support its continued use as an important piece of Buxton’s townscape and a great example of heritage-led regeneration.

“The Heritage Fund and the University of Derby are in discussion about the Dome’s future and have been since 2019. The University has confirmed it is not currently planning any changes to use, although we are reviewing the safeguarding arrangements for its students.”

There were various funders who helped with the conversion to a campus this includes ££5,953,000 from the Heritage Fund; £3,410,399 from the University of Derby. Historic England donated £250,000; and Single Regeneration Budget put up £1,000,000. The Further Education Funding Council provided £2,616,000; and the Higher Education Funding Council donated £1,500,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the University of Derby told the Buxton Advertiser: “We are proud to be the custodian of a stunning, historic building and to deliver life-changing opportunities to many students.

“Since receiving the Heritage Lottery funding, the University has invested almost £11m into the building to support its ongoing upkeep and viability.

Advertisement Hide Ad