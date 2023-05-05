Community production of Little Shop of Horrors will be performed at Buxton Opera House

Buxton Opera House is hosting its fifth community production this month - Little Shop of Horrors - and Buxton Opera House CEO, Paul Kerryson, will be directing the new show. Pic Brian Eyre

The show, which will run from Thursday May 25 to Sunday May 28 is being directed by Buxton Opera House’s CEO Paul Kerryson.

The cult favourite has music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Howard Ashman the creative geniuses behind Disney's The Little Mermaid, Beauty and The Beast and Aladdin and it features the much-loved songs Somewhere That’s Green, Dentist, Suddenly Seymour and Don’t Feed The Plants.

Emily Jeeves, marketing manager for Buxton Opera House & Pavilion Arts Centre, said: “This production is a true reflection of community talent, providing local people with the opportunity to perform on the historic Opera House stage and work with a team of professional creative and technical teams.

“The community cast includes Buxton’s own Karina Booth as Audrey and Chesterfield’s Jamie Smith as Seymour.”

Whilst not on stage, Karina runs her own youth theatre in Buxton, as well as regularly working with Buxton Opera House and Pavilion Arts Centre’s Learning and Development programmes says Emily and Jamie is currently studying musical theatre at Expressions Academy and will be continuing his training at Mountview Academy from September.

This year Little Shop of Horrors is supported by Arts Council England, as part of Buxton Opera House and Pavilion Arts Centre’s recently received National Portfolio Organisation status.

The show tells the tale of Seymour Krelborn – a poor, run-down florist working on the decrepit Skid Row – who finds a mysterious plant from outer space with a thirst for blood. The carnivorous plant, named Audrey II after his co-worker crush Audrey, begins to grow and the flower shop becomes an overnight sensation, but questions are soon asked as townsfolk begin to mysteriously disappear.

Can Seymour give up his fortune and fame to save the world from global plant domination?