Community choir raises £440 for Blythe House Hospice

High Peak Singers community choir raised £440 for Blythe House Hospice. Phot submitted

A community choir performed its winter concert and raised £440 for Blythe House Hospice.

High Peak Singers performed ‘Glow’ to an appreciative audience including Deputy Mayor of High Peak Councillor Dom Elliott-Starkey and Chloe Thelwell from Blythe House Hospice at All Saints Church, Glossop.

Musical director Hannah Brine said: "This was the third winter concert for High Peak Singers just keep on getting better and better.

Blythe House Hospice adds quality to life by providing the highest levels of care for people in North Derbyshire who are affected by life-limiting illnesses.

A Blythe House spokesperson added: “We would like to say a huge thank you to High Peak Singers for having us at their Winter Concert.

“Not only did we have a fantastic evening listening to some beautiful voices in the choir, they managed to raise an amazing £440.

“This money will make a difference and help us to continue to provide free care and support to patients and their families living in North Derbyshire.”