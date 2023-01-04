News you can trust since 1852
Community choir High Peak Singers welcome new members for spring term , starting next week

If your new year’s resolution is to sing, try something new, and make new friends, High Peak Singers, would love to hear from you.

By Hannah BrineContributor
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 4th Jan 2023, 7:58am
Members of High Peak Singers
Members of High Peak Singers

Led by Hannah Brine, the choir meets on Monday evenings in Hayfield. The spring term starts on January 9.

The choir has around 50 members and sings a range of repertoire of different styles, from gospel to pop, sea shanties and classical.

Hannah says: “We formed in April of last year and the response has been amazing. So many local people have now formed this lovely choir, who are making a great sound. Its a very friendly bunch, but we work hard together to create something we are proud of.”

High Peak Singers meet at St Matthew’s Church, Hayfield, SK22 2JE, on Mondays, between 7pm and 8.30pm

For more details about the group and how you can get involved with singing, visit their website at: https://www.highpeaksingers.co.uk/join/