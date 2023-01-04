Community choir High Peak Singers welcome new members for spring term , starting next week

Members of High Peak Singers

Led by Hannah Brine, the choir meets on Monday evenings in Hayfield. The spring term starts on January 9.

The choir has around 50 members and sings a range of repertoire of different styles, from gospel to pop, sea shanties and classical.

Advertisement

Hannah says: “We formed in April of last year and the response has been amazing. So many local people have now formed this lovely choir, who are making a great sound. Its a very friendly bunch, but we work hard together to create something we are proud of.”

High Peak Singers meet at St Matthew’s Church, Hayfield, SK22 2JE, on Mondays, between 7pm and 8.30pm