A new community art project has been launched – and is calling on residents to help design the new turrets on Toddbrook Reservoir.

A community art project has been planned as part of the Toddbrook Reservoir restoration work. Photo Canal and River Trust

As work on the £15m reservoir restoration continues the Canal and River Trust has announced they are working with Staffordshire artist Tom Edwards on a new community project where residents can get involved with the artwork.

The design for the new overflow spillway channel includes two large cylindrical concrete turrets, which play a crucial role in slowing down the waterflow into the new stilling basin.

A spokesperson for the Canal and River Trust, which own and maintain the Whaley Bridge reservoir, said: “Rather than leave the exterior bare concrete, the plan is to sandblast the turrets with attractive artwork created by Tom, guided by the local community.

“Watch out for opportunities to join in his creative workshops.

“We will then put a final selection of designs out for public consultation this autumn to choose the winning artwork.”

The existing auxiliary spillway on the dam wall was damaged in 2019 after excessive rainfall and there were fears the dam could collapse flooding Whaley Bridge and the surrounding area.

Residents were told to leave their homes and a national emergency operation was declared.

Since then the reservoir has been kept virtually empty.

Tom said: “My style of work is very broad, encompassing everything from impressionism through to geometric minimalism.

“Most of my work is produced for a specific setting, and as such I like to work with my audience to find a style and approach which best suits its location.

“I love to paint organic shapes, plants and wildlife - especially birds.

“Over the next few months, I will be working alongside The Canal & River Trust, Kier and local residents to design artwork for the two stilling basin turrets. The final artwork will then be ‘sandblasted’ onto the concrete surface of the towers, creating a subtle change in texture and colour.

"This approach will help soften and blend them into the surrounding landscape, as well as telling a story that will resonate with the residents.