Community advent calendar lights up homes and businesses in Chinley

Chris Hollis and Shev Biggin outside their home in Chinley which is part of the community advent calendar

Organised by the group Lighting up Chinley, Buxworth and Beyond, the event will see one window in the area decorated and lit up each day during advent on the theme Joy to the World.

A mix of carols and songs from near and far have been chosen as themes for the windows.

The final windows will be revealed on Christmas Eve at St Mary’s Church on Buxton Road, Chinley, and at St James’ Church in Buxworth on the them We Wish You a Merry Christmas.

One of the displays in Chinley

A trail map, showing all those taking part, is on display in the Parish Room on Lower Lane, Chinley and local businesses also have copies available for people to pick up for free.

Windows will be lit between 4pm and 9pm each day, and once they have been revealed, they will stay up until at least Boxing Day.

As well as households and churches, a number of local businesses including Tea on the Green; The Green Lane Social and Jackson Carpets in Chinley, and the Old Hall Inn at Whitehough, are also taking part.

The windows that have been revealed so far have fantastic.

One, which was revealed on day 2 of the advent calendar at 2 The Sidings, Chinley, was created by local artist Chris Hollis and his partner Shev Biggin and centres on the them Gabriel’s Message – a Basque carol.

On Sunday nights in the run up to Christmas, Chris and Shev will be playing music to accompany their window.

The pair are also raising money for local youngster Peter Berriman, an 11-year-old from Chinley who has been living with cancer for three years. Peter’s family and friends are currently fundraising to help pay for medical treatment for him that is not currently available on the NHS. Any donations received through Chris and Shev’s letterbox will go to Peter’s campaign through the charity Solving Kids Cancer.